What have we learned from a decade on dating apps?

Dating apps have been around for about a decade now, and they’ve quickly become an important way to meet people.

Tinder celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2022. Since then, dating apps have expanded to accommodate many attractions and interests. There are heavy hitters like Hinge and Bumble. And there are more niche platforms, like Black People Meet and Farmers Only.

And according to a Pew Research Center survey, 30 percent of U.S. adults have used dating apps, with one in ten partnered adults meeting their significant other online.

Dating apps are also big business. Andoften timesan app’sfinancial goals don’t align with the goal of users – finding love.

The business of dating apps and how they’ve changed the way we date is the topic of this season of Land of the Giants, a podcast by Vox Media covering the world’s biggest tech companies. We sit down to talk about how dating has changed in a decade.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5