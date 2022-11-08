Schmidt cutting into Kelly’s lead with about 30% of vote in

Republican Derek Schmidt has cut into Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s lead in the Kansas governor’s race.

With about 30 percent of the vote counted, Kelly is still leading 55 to 42 percent. But her lead has slipped as votes begin to trickle in from western Kansas, traditionally a Republican stronghold.

Kelly is trying to win a second term. Schmidt, who served three terms as attorney general, is making his first run at governor.

In other statewide races, Democrat Chris Mann also has seen his lead over Republican Kris Kobach shrink in the race for attorney general. Mann leads 55 to 45 percent. The two are competing to replace Schmidt as the state’s top law enforcement official.

In the treasurer’s race, Republic Steven Johnson – who has trailed most of the night – has overtaken incumbent Lynn Rogers, a Democrat from Wichita. Johnson is leading 48 to 47 percent.

Rogers, a former Wichita school board member, was appointed treasurer by Kelly in 2020 after serving as her lieutenant governor.

Earlier Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the Kansas Senate race for Republican Senator Jerry Moran. He easily won a third term, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City Kansas.

On the two statewide ballot measures, the amendment dealing with the election of sheriffs was winning while the amendment that would give the legislature more oversight of the governor was trailing.

In the second set of unofficial results from Sedgwick County, two County Commission incumbents are leading their races. The early results were based on just more than half the votes counted.

Republican Pete Meitzner, who is seeking a second term, has surged ahead of Democrat Kelli Grant in District 1. And incumbent Republican Jim Howell continues to lead his race against Democrat John McIntosh in District 5.

In District 4, Democratic incumbent Lacey Cruse continued to trail Republican Ryan Baty.

The question of whether to elect Wichita school board members by district appears headed for approval. With nearly two-thirds of the vote counted, yes votes held an almost 2-to-1 lead over no votes.