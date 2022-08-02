2022 Kansas Primary Results

AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas Constitutional Amendment Ballot Measure, and results for Kansas primary races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House.

A full list of results can be found on the Kansas secretary of state's website and on the Sedgwick County election results page. Find all of KMUW's 2022 election coverage here.