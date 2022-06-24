© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.

News brief: Senate gun vote, reaction to Supreme Court gun ruling, Jan. 6 hearing

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT

The Senate passes a gun control bill and sends it to the House. The Supreme Court strikes down New York's law restricting concealed carrying of guns. A recap of Thursday's House Jan. 6 hearing.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel