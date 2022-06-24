KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
News brief: Senate gun vote, reaction to Supreme Court gun ruling, Jan. 6 hearing
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT
The Senate passes a gun control bill and sends it to the House. The Supreme Court strikes down New York's law restricting concealed carrying of guns. A recap of Thursday's House Jan. 6 hearing.
