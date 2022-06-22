© 2022 KMUW
High gas prices are hurting small businesses that need big vehicles

By David Schaper
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT

The high pump prices are hurting small businesses, like landscapers, plumbers and carpet cleaners who often rely on gas guzzling vehicles to serve their customers.

