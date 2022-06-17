© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.

The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 17, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
A noose is displayed as U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivers opening remarks during the third hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.
The House committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection met twice this week. We learned new details surrounding payments made to Trump surrogates, Ginni Thomas’ correspondence on the day, and former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president, Mike Pence.

The Senate continues to work on a bipartisan framework for a bill on gun control. The plan currently has support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. However, GOP Sen. John Cornyn says it may need to slim down before it gains his support.

The Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for young children. The vaccination plan consists of two shots administered four weeks apart for kids six months through five years old.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

