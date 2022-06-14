© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.

Biden will make his first presidential trip to the Middle East next month

By A Martínez,
Asma Khalid
Published June 14, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT

President Biden will go to Israel and Saudi Arabia in July — a trip where he wants to work on security, economic and energy issues.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid