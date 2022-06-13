KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
The House Jan. 6 panel will hear from more witnesses during 2nd hearing
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will try to prove that Donald Trump knew he lost the election, but continued to press false claims about fraud anyway.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.