What do abortion bans mean for miscarriage care?

At least 10 percent of pregnancies end in a miscarriage, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

But those are just the ones doctors know about. Some estimates put that number much higher to account for all the times a person didn’t realize they were pregnant.

The care for a miscarriage is often identical to an induced abortion. With the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, some doctors are raising the alarm about how that could affect routine miscarriage care.

