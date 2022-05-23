© 2022 KMUW
What do abortion bans mean for miscarriage care?

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published May 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT
Pro-life activists counter-demonstrate as pro-choice activists participate in a "flash-mob" demonstration outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
At least 10 percent of pregnancies end in a miscarriage, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. 

But those are just the ones doctors know about. Some estimates put that number much higher to account for all the times a person didn’t realize they were pregnant. 

The care for a miscarriage is often identical to an induced abortion. With the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, some doctors are raising the alarm about how that could affect routine miscarriage care. 

Amanda Williams