Wichitalks Big Read Edition | April 29, 2022

Wichitalks brings together passionate individuals and an active audience for an evening of diverse presentations. We look to surface unique perspectives, passion projects, and compelling stories that add value to our community.

Like Esperanza in The House on Mango Street — the 2022 Big Read book — we all have unique experiences, colorful communities, and stories of personal growth that contribute to our ideas of what home means. Sometimes they are harsh realities and sometimes they are deeply joyous. At this Wichitalks we celebrated those stories.

Our emcee for the evening was Huascar Medina. Huascar is the current Poet Laureate of Kansas (2019-2022), Lit Editor for seveneightfive magazine, a staff editor at South Broadway Press, an Op-Ed writer for the Kansas Reflector and a member of the National Council on the Arts. He's published two collections of poetry: Un Mango Grows in Kansas (2020) and How to Hang the Moon (2017). His words have appeared in The New York Times, Latino Book Review, Flint Hills Review, Green Mountains Review, KANSAS! Magazine and elsewhere. For more info visit: huascarmedina.com.

This year's presenters:



Alejandro Arias-Esparza

Suzy Finn

Gail Goolsby

Patricia Houston

Maria Kury

Dana McCall

Ty Patton

Jose Trejo

Ronda Welsh

Jodi Yauch

For those who weren't able to attend the live event, videos of each presentation will be available soon.

To subscribe to our Wichitalks e-newsletter, click here. Follow Wichitalks on Instagram and Twitter.