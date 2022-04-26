© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elon Musk, Twitter, and free speech

WAMU 88.5
Published April 26, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
In this photo illustration, Tweets by Elon Musk are shown on a cell phone in Chicago, Illinois.
In this photo illustration, Tweets by Elon Musk are shown on a cell phone in Chicago, Illinois.

Talk, it’s been said, is cheap. Tweets can cost you a fortune.

Elon Musk – as you’ve no doubt heard – has bought out Twitter for $45. 5 billion.

Twitter isabusiness. But it wields enormous global power and is at the heart ofheatedconversationssurroundingfree speech and so-called “cancel culture.”

Musk has big plans for the platform. But does it all mean for you,and those concerned about the level of public trust in the media?  

We talk to Vivian Schiller – who was head of news at Twitter. She also ran NPR for three years. She’s now executive director at Aspen Digital –apart of the Aspen Institute that is focused onmedia, tech and cybersecurity.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5