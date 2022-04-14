There’s a story about a Chinese American family just trying to stay afloat.Their business is on the verge of shuttering, but the world around them seems indifferent to whether they succeed or fail.

Their dreams are bigger than the lives they lead. The ghost of “What If” haunts them. The movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” starts out as this story… but it becomes so much more.

It’s a comedy, a family drama, a love story, and a science fiction martial arts flick. It’s a story about fractured selves, queer acceptance, and paths not taken.

It explicitly asks whether life has any meaning, and it shows us what can happen when we believe it doesn’t.

