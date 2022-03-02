Photos: Record-breaking floods devastate eastern Australia By Grace Widyatmadja Published March 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Bradley Kanaris/Getty ImagesProperties in the suburb of Goodna, Australia, in the far south-western outskirts of Brisbane, are seen inundated by flood waters Tuesday. Thousands have been ordered to evacuate as the southeast coast of Australia experiences the worst flood in decades. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. / Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images / Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty ImagesA family looks at a nearly submerged lamp post from the banks of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, Australia, some 80 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday. / Dan Peled/Getty Images / Dan Peled/Getty ImagesA man carries a wedding photo as people evacuate homes inundated by floodwaters Sunday in Goodna, Australia. / Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images / Bradley Kanaris/Getty ImagesIn an aerial view, vehicles are seen stuck along a street as floodwaters surround Gympie, Australia, on Sunday in an area north of Sunshine Coast. / Peter Wallis/Getty Images / Peter Wallis/Getty ImagesA local watches the floodwaters in Brisbane, Australia's central business district Monday. / Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images / Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty ImagesA man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Australia, on Monday. / Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images / Bradley Kanaris/Getty ImagesIn an aerial view Sunday, floodwaters surround the town of Gympie, Australia, in an area north of Sunshine Coast.