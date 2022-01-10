22 tips for 2022: To cut back on plastic, you need to audit how much you use

The first step in cutting back on plastic is understanding what you're using, and how much of it.

Do an audit of the plastics in your home to get a sense of how much plastic you use. Then use that information to help you make targeted plans to reduce your plastic use.

"Tally up the different types of plastic packaging used, and go through the trash as well," says environmental activist Shilpi Chhotray.

She notes that you're likely to find a lot of plastic in the kitchen and the bathroom.

Once you have a better understanding of your plastic consumption, you can do your research on what can actually be recycled and potential sustainable swaps you can make.

Here's more on how to reduce your plastic and make sustainable swaps.

