Remembering Musical Theater Legend Stephen Sondheim

Legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died last month at the age of 91. The mark he made on American theater and culture is profound, having worked on such important shows as “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.”

But the prolific artist didn’t always hit commercial success. The documentary “Best Worst Thing That Could Ever Happen” recounts the history of Broadway production “Merrily We Roll Along,” a notorious flop.

Even if not successful at a moment in his life, Sondheim was always innovative. Today, his work continues to play in theaters across the globe and influence generations of artists.

