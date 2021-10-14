The News Roundup — Domestic

The Biden Administration’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is heating up. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen appeared before the committee to give testimony. Four other persons of interest have been subpoenaed to appear this week and all have yet to appear. Now, Washington is waiting to see whether or not the Department of Justice will bring criminal charges against the absent.

Approximately 78 percent of the country is now some degree of vaccinated. Reporting indicates the racial disparities in whose received the jab has narrowed significantly.

That being said, 1,900 people are dying per day due to COVID-19. Despite that, companies, schools, and organizations are still working to resist vaccine mandates.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5