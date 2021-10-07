The News Roundup — Domestic

It’s been a busy week for Facebook. A whistleblower has come forward to detail how Facebook’s products “harm children, stoke division, and weaken democracy.” Then, a worldwide outage of Facebook’s products, including Instagram and WhatsApp, disrupted communication and business in multiple countries.

A federal judge has placed a pause on Texas’ draconian abortion restrictions. However, the Texas attorney general has filed an appeal.

Work on vaccines and the implementation of pandemic guidelines has progressed. Johnson & Johnson submitted data to the FDA seeking approval for booster shots. Los Angeles is implementing one of the most stringent sets of vaccine guidelines, outlining rules requiring everyone have proof of vaccination before entering public spaces like restaurants, bars, and gyms.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

