Tabitha Brown On Feeding The Soul And The Stomach

Vegan YouTuber Tabitha Brown went viral last year on TikTok when videos of her cooking and words of positivity caught the attention of millions at home during the start of the pandemic.

Brown’s reach goes far beyond social media. She currently plays Octavia on Lena Waithe’s Showtime series, “The Chi.” She also hosts her own series called “All Love” on ellentube. That’s Ellen DeGeneres’s video platform.

Brown’s vegan versions of soul food dishes and her trademark Southern kindness have made her a unique presence on the sometimes not-so-kind internet.

Her new book is about what it took for her to establish that presence. It’s called “Feeding The Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom.”

