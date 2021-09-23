The News Roundup — Domestic

The FDA authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 65 and older. The company is also claiming that its vaccine is safe for children. Dr. AnthonyFauci says it could be available in “weeks,” in time for Halloween.

Haitian migrants are crammed into a tent city at the Texas border. Some have taken refuge under a bridge and havebeen sheltering in tents for more than a week. The Biden administration has begun flying some of them back to the island nation.

Two disbarred lawyers have filed separate suits against a Texas doctor who publiclywrote about performing an abortion. Texas recently passed some of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the country.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

