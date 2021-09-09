What It Meant To Be Muslim In America After 9/11

As we near the 20-year anniversary of the September 11th attacks, many Americans are reflecting on that moment and its fallout. For Muslim Americans, that fallout included a rise in Islamophobia.

Hate crimes against Muslims spiked 500 percent from 2000-2009, according to data from Brown University.

And on a state and federal level, surveillance programs like the Bush administration’s registry of people from Muslim-majority countries led to the detention of thousands.

Our panel of experts reflects on the anti-Muslim discrimination following 9/11 and what change still needs to happen.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5