Vaccination Nation: Booster Bumps And Rising Rates

As the Delta variant causes cases of Covid-19 to surge in parts of the country, vaccination rates have risen. Around 14 million U.S. residents received their first dose of a Covid vaccine in August. That’s about 4 million more than in July.

President Joe Biden revealed plans to roll out vaccine booster shots as soon as Sept. 20th, recommending adults who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine get a booster eight months after their second dose. But, as cases rise on college campuses, does this wait make sense?

And the European Union has imposed new travel restrictions against people arriving from the U.S.

We answer your questions in this installment of Vaccination Nation.

