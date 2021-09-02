The News Roundup — Domestic

A million Americans are still without power after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the South. It could take months for the lights in Louisiana and beyond to come back on.Rescues efforts are underway as the storm makes its way north, flooding the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

A Wall Street Journal report suggests that the majority of Special Immigration Visa applicants — including interpreters for the U.S. military — were left behind when U.S. forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now, Republican senators are pressing President Joe Biden to find outhow many Americans, green card holders, and SIV applicants remain.

The Supreme Court chose to uphold Texas’ new abortion restrictions which analysts say are the most intense in the country and effectively end Roe v. Wade protections in the state.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

