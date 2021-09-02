© 2021 KMUW
Riz Ahmed On Identity, Music, And Magical Realism

Published September 2, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT
Riz Ahmed attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles, California.
In his latest film, “Mogul Mowgli,” actor and rapper Riz Ahmed stars as Zed, a rapper diagnosed with an autoimmune disease right before he’s set to go on a major tour.

The film’s subject reflects a bit of a trend. Earlier this year, Ahmed was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in “The Sound of Metal,” another film about a musician dealing with a life-altering medical condition.

But “Mogul Mowgli” is arguably darker – and weirder. The film uses rap, lyricism, and magical realism to tell the story of a man navigating identity, family, and illness.

Ahmed co-wrote the film and drew on elements from his own life – including his music career, as rapper Riz MC and one half of the hip hop duo Swet Shop Boys.

