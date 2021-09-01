Legislation that bans abortions after about six weeks is now the law of the land in Texas. It effectively ends Roe v. Wade protections in the state.

Last night the U.S. Supreme Court chose not to act on an emergency request to stop the law from taking effect at midnight.

This new law, passed in May, bans all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy — that’s well before many women even know they are pregnant.

We dig into the news and dissect the new law.

