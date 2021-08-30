© 2021 KMUW
Plaquemines Parish President Hunkers Down Through Hurricane Ida With Members

By Audie Cornish,
Amy IsacksonJonaki Mehta
Published August 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Kirk Lepine, Plaquemines Parish president, about the impact of Hurricane Ida in his parish.

Corrected: August 29, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
An earlier headline mistakenly referenced the president of New Orleans Parish. This interview is with the president of Plaquemines Parish. Louisiana doesn't have a parish named New Orleans Parish. Additionally, an earlier summary of this report incorrectly said the interview was about the impact of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans. In fact, it was about the impact on Plaquemines Parish.
