Ida Strengthens To A Hurricane As It Nears Cuba. The Gulf Coast Is Next

Updated August 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM ET

Tropical Storm Ida became Hurricane Ida on Friday, with life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall and hurricane-force winds expected to hit Louisiana's coastline on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

A hurricane warning is in effect for western Cuba, which is already beginning to feel the effects of the storm. Satellite and radar imagery also show a much more organized and rapidly expanding storm.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds were about 75 miles per hour on Friday, according to the hurricane center. Nearly all of Louisiana and Mississippi's south coasts are under a hurricane watch and those areas plus Alabama's coast are under a storm surge watch as well.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to reach "major" Category 3 status, with winds of at least 111 mph, before landfall. It's possible the storm could be even stronger.

Storm surge along the central Louisiana coast through most of the Mississippi coast could reach 7 to 11 feet.

State officials in Louisiana are warning residents to prepare.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned residents on Thursday to get ahead of potentially serious impacts to the Gulf area. Edwards issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival.

"Now is the time for Louisianans to prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to become a major hurricane," Edwards said on Twitter Thursday. He warned the state is likely to start feeling Ida's effects this weekend.

Parts of New Orleans are under mandatory evacuation, and the rest of the city is under a voluntary evacuation.

"The people of Louisiana have been tested time and time again, and while it is my hope and prayer that this storm will not bring destruction to our state, we should be prepared to take the brunt of the severe weather," Edwards said.

Ida serves as the state's most serious weather threat of the 2021 hurricane season. Last year was the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record with 30 named storms, four of which hit Louisiana, NOLA.com reports.

The expected landfall of Ida also hits around the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm on record in U.S. history.

Ida arrives at the tail end of a summer filled with extreme weather events in the U.S., including deadly floods in Tennessee and several wildfires on the West Coast.

NPR's Russell Lewis contributed to this story.

