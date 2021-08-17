Back To School: Getting The Okay For K-12 Students

Between virtual classes, a little bit of in-person learning, and a whole lot of anxiety, kids did not exactly get a full school year in 2020.

One study from NWEA, a nonprofit organization that provides academic assessments, found that students are behind where they would be in a normal year, sometimes by as much as 17 percentage points.

This is especially true for reading and math.

For this installment of our Back to School series, we’re focusing on elementary through high school.How should we be thinking about where our students are? How do we know where they should be anyway?

