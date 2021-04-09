© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We've got a new weekend lineup! Click here to see the new schedule.

Guy Winch: How Can We Maintain Healthy Boundaries Between Our Work And Personal Time?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published April 9, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Revitalize

Many of us are feeling weary and exhausted all the time. Psychologist Guy Winch shares ways we can both prevent and recover from the all-too-common experience of burnout.

About Guy Winch

Guy Winch is a licensed psychologist whose practice focuses on improving his patients' everyday mental health. He has written several books on emotional well-being, including Emotional First Aid: Healing Rejection, Guilt, Failure, and Other Everyday Hurts.

In 2020, Winch also partnered with TED to launch Dear Guy, a science-based advice column for the TED Ideas blog. He co-hosts the Dear Therapists podcast with TED speaker Lori Gottlieb.

Winch received his M.A. in Psychology and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from New York University.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour