The Walkmen, Back with 'Hundred Miles'

A bunch of friends from high school form a band. They share the rock-and-roll dream of getting heard, and against long odds, it happens.

Then many bands live the rock-and-roll nightmare: They spend years trying to replicate that initial success.

This could have happened to the Walkmen -- which formed when most of its members were in high school in Washington, D.C. -- but it didn't. The band has just released its third CD, A Hundred Miles Off.

