Viktor Krauss, On His Own

Bassist Viktor Krauss has worked with many Grammy nominees and Grammy-winning artists: Bill Frisell, Elvis Costello, Graham Nash, Dolly Parton.

The Illinois native -- brother of Alison Krauss -- made a significant contribution to Lyle Lovett's My Baby Don't Tolerate, nominated this year for Best Country Album, including a co-writing credit on "You Were Always There." Krauss has toured with Lovett for nearly a decade.

But now Krauss has a chance to shine on his own. Far from Enough, just released on Nonesuch Records, is his first solo recording -- though he gets some backup help from Frisell on guitar, Jerry Douglas on steel guitar and dobro and Steve Jordan on drums.

Sister Alison contributes wordless vocals -- except for a mellow version of Robert Plant's "Big Log" -- and plays the viola.

Krauss describes his CD as "a soundtrack without a movie," telling Naylor: "I've always kind of envisioned writing music with kind of a program involved."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.