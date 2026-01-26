Cribs, vibes, and true originals

Monday, January 26

Not Like Everybody Else is the new album from the legendary British punk band The Damned. Comprised of cover songs, the LP serves as a tribute to the band’s late guitarist Brian James, who passed in 2025. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Loft, the record by Seattle’s Young Fresh Fellows.

Tuesday, January 27

To Love Somebody is the new EP from Al Green and finds the music legend covering songs from R.E.M., The Bee Gees and Lou Reed. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from Secret Love, the new effort from Dry Cleaning.

Wednesday, January 28

We’ll hear music from Homeaid, the upcoming LP by Chicago Farmer, plus new music from Yarn, Buck Meek, Boldwine, Josh Ritter, and David Byrne.

Thursday, January 29

Listen for selections from Selling A Vibe, the recent album by The Cribs as well as music from Cut Worms, Wormy, Ratboys, and Crooked Fingers.

Friday, January 30

We’ll hear selections from Bonnie Raitt’s classic LP Takin’ My Time plus more from the newly reissued Top Jimmy & The Rhythm Pigs LP Pigus Drunkus Maximus.

Saturday, January 31

We’ll preview our February featured artists Queen Esther and Mavis Staples with selections from the former’s upcoming album and from Staples’ 2025 release, Sad and Beautiful World. Plus: Music from Living Colour, Cat Power, Robin Trower, and Fishbone.

