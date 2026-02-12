Golden Moments and Gospel Moves

Sunday, February 15

Coming up on Soulsations, new music from Jill Scott, including “Beautiful People,” plus a new contemporary gospel jam, “Move,” from Darrell Walls and PJ Morton, who recently won Best Gospel Album at the Grammys for Heart of Mine.

We’ll hear classics from Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Debra Laws and The Blackbyrds.

Michael Cooper, founder of Con Funk Shun, reflects on the band’s No. 1 hit, “Ffun.”

And we’ll share a resonating anthem from Jill Scott, “Golden,” with a fresh interpretation by Bren’nae DeBarge.

