Music
Soulsations

Golden Moments and Gospel Moves

By Carla Eckels
Published February 12, 2026 at 10:30 AM CST

Sunday, February 15

Coming up on Soulsations, new music from Jill Scott, including “Beautiful People,” plus a new contemporary gospel jam, “Move,” from Darrell Walls and PJ Morton, who recently won Best Gospel Album at the Grammys for Heart of Mine.

We’ll hear classics from Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Debra Laws and The Blackbyrds.

Michael Cooper, founder of Con Funk Shun, reflects on the band’s No. 1 hit, “Ffun.”

And we’ll share a resonating anthem from Jill Scott, “Golden,” with a fresh interpretation by Bren’nae DeBarge.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
