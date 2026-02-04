© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

All about love

By Carla Eckels
Published February 4, 2026 at 2:01 PM CST

Sunday, February 8

It’s all about love on Soulsations, with love songs from The O’Jays, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Whitney Houston, Marvin Gaye, Anita Baker, and a live recording by Roberta Flack and Peabo Bryson.
You’ll also hear the engaging tune “The Road to Love’s Destiny” by award-winning duo Sounds of A&R. Newton, Kansas native, and one-half of the duo, April May Webb shares how she loves touring the world with her trumpeter spouse, Randall Haywood.
Plus, this week’s DoubleTake pairs the captivating “Everlasting Love” by the legendary band Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, with a smooth cover by another talented songstress, Vanessa Williams.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels