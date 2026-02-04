Sunday, February 8

It’s all about love on Soulsations, with love songs from The O’Jays, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Whitney Houston, Marvin Gaye, Anita Baker, and a live recording by Roberta Flack and Peabo Bryson.

You’ll also hear the engaging tune “The Road to Love’s Destiny” by award-winning duo Sounds of A&R. Newton, Kansas native, and one-half of the duo, April May Webb shares how she loves touring the world with her trumpeter spouse, Randall Haywood.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake pairs the captivating “Everlasting Love” by the legendary band Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, with a smooth cover by another talented songstress, Vanessa Williams.