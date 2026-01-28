A Ride Through Soul

Sunday, February 1

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll take a ride on “Sunset Drive” with Suffolk, England band The Jupiter Gallery and vocalist Castella. Hear classics from Luther Vandross, The Undisputed Truth and The Chi-Lites.

Legendary guitarist Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & the Gang shares insight on the group’s No. 1 ’70s hit, “Ladies Night.” You’ll also hear the soothing gospel groove “Fix It” by The Group Fire.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake pairs the classic “Hello Stranger” by Barbara Lewis with an enjoyable cover by Queen Latifah from The Dana Owens Album.