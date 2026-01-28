© 2026 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

A Ride Through Soul

By Carla Eckels
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:22 PM CST

Sunday, February 1

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll take a ride on “Sunset Drive” with Suffolk, England band The Jupiter Gallery and vocalist Castella. Hear classics from Luther Vandross, The Undisputed Truth and The Chi-Lites.
Legendary guitarist Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & the Gang shares insight on the group’s No. 1 ’70s hit, “Ladies Night.” You’ll also hear the soothing gospel groove “Fix It” by The Group Fire.
Plus, this week’s DoubleTake pairs the classic “Hello Stranger” by Barbara Lewis with an enjoyable cover by Queen Latifah from The Dana Owens Album.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
