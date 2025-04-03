It's all hope and love on Soulsations

Sunday, April 6

Coming up on Soulsations, “Hope & Love,” a refreshing new single from The Pocket Queen & The Royal Flush featuring PJ Morton.

We’ll also share a crossover mega hit, “Nobody Greater,” by gospel artist Vashawn Mitchell, and a live recording by the Ghanaian based group, The Band FRA, “You Dey Feel The Vibe.”

Hear timeless classics by The S.O.S. Band, Rick James and the Average White Band.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the self-empowerment anthem “Golden” by Philly-born neo-soul singer Jill Scott, along with an enjoyable cover by singer-songwriter Bren’nae DeBarge.

