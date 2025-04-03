© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

It's all hope and love on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published April 3, 2025 at 9:32 AM CDT

Sunday, April 6

Coming up on Soulsations, “Hope & Love,” a refreshing new single from The Pocket Queen & The Royal Flush featuring PJ Morton.

We’ll also share a crossover mega hit, “Nobody Greater,” by gospel artist Vashawn Mitchell, and a live recording by the Ghanaian based group, The Band FRA, “You Dey Feel The Vibe.”

Hear timeless classics by The S.O.S. Band, Rick James and the Average White Band.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the self-empowerment anthem “Golden” by Philly-born neo-soul singer Jill Scott, along with an enjoyable cover by singer-songwriter Bren’nae DeBarge.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
