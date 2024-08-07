© 2024 KMUW
Soulsations

'Feel Good' Music

By Carla Eckels
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:39 PM CDT

Sunday, August 11

Coming up on Soulsations, a funky new single by Cool Million featuring Denmark’s Tomas Thordarson, "My Life." Also, enjoy jams from The Friends of Distinction, The Brothers Johnson, and get ready to roller skate to the sounds of Vaughan Mason & Crew. Gospel great Fred Hammond delivers with his "Feel Good" music, and legendary soul singer Walter Scott shares details about the ballad "Lady" from their double platinum album, The Whispers. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the 1977 hit "Best of My Love" by the Grammy-winning Emotions and a groovin’ remake by Hip Hop Queen Mary J. Blige.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
