Sunday, August 11

Coming up on Soulsations, a funky new single by Cool Million featuring Denmark’s Tomas Thordarson, "My Life." Also, enjoy jams from The Friends of Distinction, The Brothers Johnson, and get ready to roller skate to the sounds of Vaughan Mason & Crew. Gospel great Fred Hammond delivers with his "Feel Good" music, and legendary soul singer Walter Scott shares details about the ballad "Lady" from their double platinum album, The Whispers. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the 1977 hit "Best of My Love" by the Grammy-winning Emotions and a groovin’ remake by Hip Hop Queen Mary J. Blige.