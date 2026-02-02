© 2026 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – January 2026

By Chris Heim
Published February 2, 2026 at 10:53 AM CST
  1. Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories (Carolyn Trowbridge)
  2. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
  3. Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
  4. Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
  5. Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
  6. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
  7. Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)
  8. Joe Magnarellis – Decidedly So (Cellar) 
  9. Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (JBG Music)
  10. Tchavolo Schmitt – Django Celebration #02 (Label Ouest)
  11. Brian Baggett Trio – Live at Green Lady Lounge Vol. 2 (Green Lady Radio)
  12. Stephane Wrembel – Django New Orleans II (Water Is Life)
  13. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
  14. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
  15. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
  16. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
  17. Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)
  18. Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)
  19. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Seek and Listen (Resonance)
  20. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Vibrations in the Village (Resonance)
  21. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
  22. Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)
  23. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
  24. JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
  25. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
  26. Chick Corea – Trilogy 3 (Candid)
  27. Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit – Little Did I Dream (Green Gig Music)
  28. Flying Horse Big Band – Unbridled (Flying Horse Records)
  29. Ira B. Liss Big Band Jaz Machine – Unexpected Guests (Tall Man)
  30. Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
  31. Pete Mills – For the Record (Pete Mills)
  32. George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
  33. Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
  34. Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
  35. Steve Houghton Group – And Then Some (Steve Houghton)
  36. Chris Rottmayer – Playing Favorites (Pilars Jazz)
  37. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
  38. Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
  39. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
  40. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
