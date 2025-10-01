© 2025 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – September 2025

By Chris Heim
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:31 AM CDT
  1. Conrad Herwig – Reflections-Facing South (Savant)
  2. George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
  3. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
  4. Cory Weeds – Meets Jerry Weldon (Cellar)
  5. Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet – Turn It Up! (Cellar)
  6. Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
  7. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
  8. Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)
  9. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
  10. Joni Mitchell – Joni’s Jazz (JMA/Rhino)
  11. Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
  12. Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
  13. Snorre Kirk – What A Day! (Stunt)
  14. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
  15. Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
  16. Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
  17. Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate – Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate (Circle 9)
  18. Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
  19. Jim Witzel Quartet – Very Early (Joplin & Sweeney)
  20. Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
  21. Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
  22. Sam Dixon – My Ideal (Cellar)
  23. Joe Policastro – Mending Wall (Jenn Jazz)
  24. Dwight Trible – Nocturnal Romance Noir (Katalyst)
  25. Ark Ovrutski – Bass Delight (Ark Ovrutski Music)
  26. Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
  27. John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
  28. Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
  29. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  30. Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
  31. Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)
  32. John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
  33. Noah Haidu – Standards III (Infinite Distances)
  34. Alan Broadbent – Threads of Time (Savant)
  35. Antonio Adolfo – Carnaval (AAM)
  36. Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
  37. James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
  38. Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
  39. Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
  40. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
