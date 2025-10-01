Night Train Top 40 – September 2025
- Conrad Herwig – Reflections-Facing South (Savant)
- George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
- Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
- Cory Weeds – Meets Jerry Weldon (Cellar)
- Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet – Turn It Up! (Cellar)
- Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
- Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
- Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)
- Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
- Joni Mitchell – Joni’s Jazz (JMA/Rhino)
- Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
- Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
- Snorre Kirk – What A Day! (Stunt)
- Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
- Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
- Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
- Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate – Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate (Circle 9)
- Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
- Jim Witzel Quartet – Very Early (Joplin & Sweeney)
- Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
- Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
- Sam Dixon – My Ideal (Cellar)
- Joe Policastro – Mending Wall (Jenn Jazz)
- Dwight Trible – Nocturnal Romance Noir (Katalyst)
- Ark Ovrutski – Bass Delight (Ark Ovrutski Music)
- Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
- John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
- Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
- Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
- Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)
- John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
- Noah Haidu – Standards III (Infinite Distances)
- Alan Broadbent – Threads of Time (Savant)
- Antonio Adolfo – Carnaval (AAM)
- Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
- James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
- Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
- Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
- Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)