Gene Ammons + Slide Hampton, Charles Mingus, Spanish Jazz & Chicago Tenors FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Eric Alexander – Chicago to New York

Monday 4.21.25

Night Train kicks off the week with more music from April Featured Artist Gene Ammons, a Featured New Release of the Week from tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander, new music from Latin jazz master Poncho Sanchez and from saxophonist Jim Snidero (with a salute to Charlie Parker), and birthday celebrations for Pee Wee Ellis (of James Brown Band fame), singer Carline Ray, and trombonist and band leader Slide Hampton (including a concert special in hour two with Hampton as a special guest with pianist Bill Charlap.)

Tuesday 4.22.25

This time on the Night Train, we mark the birthdays of bassist Paul Chambers (with a concert performance with Miles Davis recorded on this date in 1961), Latin jazz percussionist Candido, trumpeter Tommy Turrentine (with brother Stanley), and the legendary Charles Mingus (with one of his classics in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show). Plus more from April Featured Artist Gene Ammons and our Featured New Release of the Week from tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander.

Wednesday 4.23.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins Global Village to celebrate Spanish Language Day (a day designated by the UN to honor one of its six official languages). We’ll hear music from Spanish artists and music inspired by Spain – including selections from Jim Hall (and an all-star lineup with the famous Concierto de Aranjuez), Miles Davis’s Sketches of Spain, flamenco jazz artists Chano Domingues and Jorge Pardo, Chick Corea’s Spanish Heart, and acclaimed Spanish pianist Tete Montoliu in hour one – and a Spanish Tinge special in hour two of the show.

Thursday 4.24.25

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates The Chicago Tenor Sound – a style pioneered by April Featured Artist Gene Ammons. We’ll hear music from Ammons, along with one of his classic tunes from Eric Alexander (our Featured New Release of the Week), a song he recorded done here by childhood friend and sideman George Freeman with brother Von (another architect of the Chicago Sound), and another Chicago Sound great, Johnny Griffin (who was born on this date). Then in hour two, it’s a special further exploring the music and the masters of the classic Chicago tenor sound.

