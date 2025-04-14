Gene Ammons 100, Bessie Smith, World Voice Day & Contemporary Big Bands FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Nick Hempton & Cory Weeds – Horns Locked

Monday 4.14.25

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the centennial birthday of April Featured Artist - tenor saxophonist and soul jazz pioneer Gene Ammons - with music from across his career, work he did with Sonny Stitt and Richard Holmes, and covers of his songs from Turk Mauro and from our Featured New Release of the Week from tenor players Nick Hempton and Cory Weeds.

Tuesday 4.15.25

This time on the Night Train, we have more music from April Featured Artist Gene Ammons and our Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonists Nick Hempton & Cory Weeds. We also mark birthdays of bassist Richard Davis (as a leader and with Oscar Peterson) and classic blues queen Bessie Smith (with a Dinah Washington tribute and in a special in hour two of the show). New music comes from Caili O’Doherty with a tribute to Lil Hardin Armstrong and a previously unreleased concert performance from hard bop trumpet great Kenny Dorham. And we remember guitarist George Freeman who passed away recently.

Wednesday 4.16.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins Global Village to celebrate World Voice Day. In hour one we’ll hear some of the great classic and contemporary singers – including Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Michael Mayo, Billie Holiday, Nat Cole, Catherine Russell, Leon Thomas, Kurt Elling (with guitarist George Freeman, who recently passed away), and more. Then in hour two, it’s a special showcasing some of the finest jazz singers of the past few decades.

Thursday 4.17.25

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates the varied and inventive sounds of today’s big bands. In hour one, we’ll hear selections from the Arturo O’Farrill Afro Latin Big Band, the U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note, the CCCN Jazz Orchestra, the Brass Queens, Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band, the Sean Nelson New London Big Band, and more. Then in hour two, it’s a special devoted to modern big bands led by Marshal Gilkes, Gerald Wilson, Brian Lynch, Electric Squeezebox, Ed Palermo, and Christian McBride.

