Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – March 2025

By Chris Heim
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:17 AM CDT
  1. Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
  2. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
  3. Claire Martin – Almost In Your arms (Stunt)
  4. Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
  5. Meredith D’Ambrosio – Midnight Mood (Sunnyside)
  6. Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
  7. WDR Big Band – Bluegrass (MCG Jazz)
  8. Renee Rosnes – Crossing Paths (Smoke Sessions)
  9. Blue Moods – Force and Grace (Posi-Tone)
  10. Emily Remler – Cookin’ at the Queens (Resonance)
  11. MTB – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
  12. Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
  13. Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
  14. Doug MacDonald – Santa Monica Session (DMac Music)
  15. Oz Noy – Fun One (Criss Cross)
  16. Scott Hamilton – Looking Back (Stunt)
  17. Mads Tolling – Celebrating Svend Asmussen (Gateway Music)
  18. Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
  19. Jim Mullen Quartet – For Heavens Sake (Stunt)
  20. Tomas Martin Lopez – Right Here (Bongotoms Music)
  21. The Empress – Square One (Cellar)
  22. Carl Allen – Tippin’ (Cellar)
  23. Peter Erskine & the JAM Music Lab All-Stars – Vienna to Hollywood (Origin)
  24. Rachel Therrien – Mi Hogar II (Lula World)
  25. Bruce Harris/Ehud Asherie – Thank You Barry Harris! (Arbors Jazz)
  26. Rodney Jordan – Memphis Blue (BME)
  27. Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
  28. Eugenie Jones – Eugenie (Open Mic)
  29. Dave Stryker – Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
  30. Mafalda Minnozzi – Riofonic (MPI)
  31. Brian Charette – You Don’t Know Jack (Cellar)
  32. Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
  33. Hans Luchs – The Spell Is Broken (Fresh Sounds)
  34. Eldad Tarmu – Silver on Aluminum (Eldad Tarmu)
  35. Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
  36. Samara Joy – Portrait (Verve)
  37. Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra – Tenor Madness (Ear Up)
  38. Steve Davis – We See (Smoke Sessions)
  39. Dharma Down – Owl Dreams (Dharma Down Records)
  40. Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim