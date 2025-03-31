Flutes, Tenor Saxophones, Larry Coryell, Scott La Faro + Gene Ammons FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin

Monday 3.31.25

It’s a flute thing tonight on the Night Train as we highlight a variety of styles and artists featuring the flute. We’ll hear “Flute Thing”- a blast from the past from the Blues Project, along with music from flutists Ali Ryerson, Herbie Mann, Nestor Torres, Hubert Laws, Dave Valentin, Andrea Brachfeld, Joe Farrell, and Yusef Lateef.

Tuesday 4.1.25

Night Train highlights tenor saxophonists this time around – including April Featured Artist Gene Ammons (born 100 years ago this month), veterans like Joe Henderson, Benny Golson, Hank Mobley, and Dexter Gordon, and contemporary players including Diego Rivera, Mark Turner, and Scott Hamilton. Plus the latest from Blue Moods, M.T.B., and Ben Paterson.

Wednesday 4.2.25

Night Train marks the birthday of guitar great Larry Coryell with music from some of his classic albums in hour one, and a concert special in hour two of the show. We’ll hear some Bad Bossa Nova from April Featured Artist Gene Ammons, and a selection from our Featured New Release of the Week from vocalist Nnenna Freelon with her first new jazz set in four years.

Thursday 4.3.25

More music tonight on the Night Train from April Featured Artist Gene Ammons, and our Featured New Release of the Week from vocalist Nnenna Freelon, plus birthday celebrations for organists Jimmy McGriff and and 2025 NAACP Image Award nominee Matthew Whitaker, vocalist Tessa Souter, and bassist Scott La Faro (including a special in hour two about the legendary Bill Evans Trio that included La Faro)

