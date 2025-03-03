Jazz Drummers, Mardi Gras, Jazz Legacy Fellows & Wes Montgomery

Monday 3.3.25

Night Train kicks off the week with music from contemporary drummers and more recent releases from veteran drummers. Among the artists featured are WSU alum Matt Wilson, Snorre Kirk, Carl Allen (with his first album as leader in some two decades), Gerry Gibbs (with a Weather Report tribute). Peter Erskine (with his salute to two composer who went from Vienna to Hollywood), Brandon Sanders, Bernard Purdie (the much-recorded drummer here with the Godfathers of Groove), Louis Hayes, and Joe Syrian (on a new album with his Moter City Jazz Octet). Plus the latest from the Hot Toddies Jazz Band, guitarist Doug MacDonald, trombonist Nanami Haruta, and vocalist Claire Martin.

Tuesday 3.4.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency for a Mardi Gras celebration tonight. In hour one we’ll hear contemporary New Orleans and Mardi Gras selections, including music from Delfeayo Marsalis, Astral Project, Nicholas Payton, Louis Armstrong, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more. Then in hour two, it’s a concert special with one of the great Crescent City drummers, Herlin Riley.

Wednesday 3.5.25

SPECIAL: The Mellon Foundation and the Jazz Foundation of American just announced the initial class of Jazz Legacies Fellows – twenty accomplished veteran musicians who helped shape the sound of jazz and continue to build on their already impressive careers. Night Train devotes the show this evening to music from these artists - including bassist Reggie Workman, drummers Shannon Powell, Herlin Riley and Roger Humphries, and pianists Bertha Hope, Valerie Capers, Michele Rosewoman, and George Cables. In hour two, it’s a concert special with another of the Jazz Legacies Fellowship honorees – drummer Billy Hart.

Thursday 3.6.25

SPECIAL: Today is the birthday of jazz guitar great Wes Montgomery and Night Train celebrates with a special show devoted to his music. We’ll hear the first album he did as a leader, a Grammy winning release, one of the classic sets he did with jazz organ great Jimmy Smith and another with vibes master Milt Jackson, along with tributes and covers from Emily Remler, Larry Coryell, Project G-5, Leon Lee Dorsey with Russell Malone and Mike Clark - plus a special devoted to his life and music in hour two of the show.

