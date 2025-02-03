Nina Simone + Lil Armstrong, Contemporary Singers, Weatherpersons Day & Larry Grenadier FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Joe Alterman/Houston Person – Brisket for Breakfast

Monday 2.3.25

Night Train begins a new month’s feature with music from Nina Simone, and a Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Joe Alterman with veteran saxophonist Houston Person. We’ll also hear music recorded on this date in 1966 by Wayne Shorter, and in 1977 by Dizzy Gillespie with Count Basie. And we mark birthdays of saxophonist John Handy, tuba master Bob Stewart, and pianist and composer Lil Hardin Armstrong. We’ll hear a famous composition from Armstong in hour one, and a special about the Hot Five (she was an original member) in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 2.4.25

Night Train highlights contemporary singers tonight – including Annabelle Chvostek, Catherine Russell, Rebecca Kilgore, Anais Reno, Amber Weekes, Lilly, Lauren Henderson, Gretchen Parlato, and Alyssa Allgood. We’ve also got some classic jazz piano from Dr. Billy Taylor and Oscar Peterson, a classic tenor battle with Gene Ammons and Sonny Stitt, and some world jazz sounds from guitarist Diego Figueiredo, and the World Trio (Dave Holland, Kevin Eubanks, Mino Cinelu).

Wednesday 2.5.25

SPECIAL: It’s National Weatherpersons’ Day and Global Village celebrates with a show devoted to their favorite topic – the weather! We’ll have some “Stormy Weather,” “Slow Hot Wind,” “Snowfall,” and more meteorological music from legends and favorites like February Featured Artist Nina Simone, the Red Garland Trio, John McLaughlin, and Wes Montgomery.

(Global Village also celebrates Weatherpersons’ Day tonight.)

Thursday 2.6.25

Music tonight on the Night Train from February Featured Artist Nina Simone (including a special in hour two), Joe Alterman with Houston Person (our Featured New Release of the Week), birthday artists Calvin Keys, Bob Marley and Larry Grenadier, and new music from MTB, Oz Noy and the Eyal Vilner Big Band.

