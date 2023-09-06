© 2023 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – August 2023

By Chris Heim
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
  1. Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman) 
  2. Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music) 
  3. The Hot Toddies Jazz Band – The Hot Toddies Jazz Band (Prohibition Productions) 
  4. Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2) 
  5. Javon Jackson – With Peter Bradley (Solid Jackson) 
  6. Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant) 
  7. Diego Figueiredo – My World (Arbors) 
  8. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG) 
  9. Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note) 
  10. Antonio Adolfo – Bossa 65 (AAM) 
  11. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve) 
  12. T.K. Blue – The Tide of Love (Arkadia) 
  13. Tim Ray Trio – Fire and Rain (Whaling City Sound) 
  14. George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note) 
  15. Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads) 
  16. Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside) 
  17. Don Braden – Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 (Creative Perspective Music) 
  18. Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn) 
  19. Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova) 
  20. Vicente Archer – Short Stories (Cellar) 
  21. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain) 
  22. Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant) 
  23. Allan Harris – Live at Blue Llama (Love Productions) 
  24. Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue) 
  25. Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note) 
  26. Bill Cunliffe-Martin Wind- Tim Horner – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive) 
  27. Diego Rivera – Love and Peace (Posi-Tone) 
  28. Greg Abate/Paul Del Nero Quartet – Reunion (Summit) 
  29. Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone) 
  30. Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale) 
  31. Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant) 
  32. Orrin Evans – The Red Door (Smoke Sessions) 
  33. Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass) 
  34. John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto) 
  35. Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread) 
  36. Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective) 
  37. Tim Lin – Empathy (Linsanity Music) 
  38. Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar) 
  39. David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen) 
  40. Hazelrigg Brothers – Synchronicity (Outer Marker)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
