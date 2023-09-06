Night Train Top 40 – August 2023
- Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman)
- Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)
- The Hot Toddies Jazz Band – The Hot Toddies Jazz Band (Prohibition Productions)
- Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
- Javon Jackson – With Peter Bradley (Solid Jackson)
- Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant)
- Diego Figueiredo – My World (Arbors)
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
- Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note)
- Antonio Adolfo – Bossa 65 (AAM)
- Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve)
- T.K. Blue – The Tide of Love (Arkadia)
- Tim Ray Trio – Fire and Rain (Whaling City Sound)
- George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note)
- Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads)
- Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
- Don Braden – Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 (Creative Perspective Music)
- Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
- Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova)
- Vicente Archer – Short Stories (Cellar)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
- Allan Harris – Live at Blue Llama (Love Productions)
- Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue)
- Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note)
- Bill Cunliffe-Martin Wind- Tim Horner – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive)
- Diego Rivera – Love and Peace (Posi-Tone)
- Greg Abate/Paul Del Nero Quartet – Reunion (Summit)
- Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone)
- Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
- Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)
- Orrin Evans – The Red Door (Smoke Sessions)
- Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass)
- John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
- Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread)
- Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective)
- Tim Lin – Empathy (Linsanity Music)
- Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
- David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen)
- Hazelrigg Brothers – Synchronicity (Outer Marker)