Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for May

By Chris Heim
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective)
  2. Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova)
  3. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
  4. Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)
  5. Lauren Henderson – Conjuring (Brontosaurus)
  6. Joe Farnsworth – In What Direction Are You Heading (Smoke Sessions)
  7. Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
  8. Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
  9. Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
  10. Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
  11. Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
  12. Angie Wells – Truth Be Told (Café Pacific)
  13. Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
  14. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
  15. Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
  16. Josh Lawrence – And That Too (Posi-Tone)
  17. Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
  18. John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
  19. John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
  20. Verve Jazz Ensemble – All In (LightGroove Media)
  21. Isaiah J. Thompson – The Power of the Spirit (Blue Engine)
  22. Raisin Cake Orchestra – First Quarter (Raisin Cake Orchestra)
  23. Behn Gillece – Between the Bars (Posi-Tone)
  24. Michael Dease – The Other Side (Origin)
  25. Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
  26. Artemis – In Real Time (Blue Note)
  27. Nick Finzer – Dreams Visions Illusions (Outside In Music)
  28. David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen)
  29. Diane Marino – I Hear Music (M&M)
  30. Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto)
  31. Eric Reed – Black, Brown and Blue (Smoke Sessions)
  32. Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin)
  33. Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
  34. Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
  35. Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note)
  36. Trio Work – Dancing in the Dark (GreenGig Music)
  37. Dan Trudell – Fishin’ Again (OA2)
  38. Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
  39. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
  40. Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim