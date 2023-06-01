Night Train Top 40 for May
- Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective)
- Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova)
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
- Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)
- Lauren Henderson – Conjuring (Brontosaurus)
- Joe Farnsworth – In What Direction Are You Heading (Smoke Sessions)
- Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
- Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
- Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
- Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
- Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
- Angie Wells – Truth Be Told (Café Pacific)
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
- Josh Lawrence – And That Too (Posi-Tone)
- Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
- John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
- John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
- Verve Jazz Ensemble – All In (LightGroove Media)
- Isaiah J. Thompson – The Power of the Spirit (Blue Engine)
- Raisin Cake Orchestra – First Quarter (Raisin Cake Orchestra)
- Behn Gillece – Between the Bars (Posi-Tone)
- Michael Dease – The Other Side (Origin)
- Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
- Artemis – In Real Time (Blue Note)
- Nick Finzer – Dreams Visions Illusions (Outside In Music)
- David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen)
- Diane Marino – I Hear Music (M&M)
- Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto)
- Eric Reed – Black, Brown and Blue (Smoke Sessions)
- Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin)
- Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
- Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
- Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note)
- Trio Work – Dancing in the Dark (GreenGig Music)
- Dan Trudell – Fishin’ Again (OA2)
- Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
- Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
- Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)