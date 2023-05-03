© 2023 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train top 40 for April 2023

By Chris Heim
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT
  1. Eric Reed – Black, Brown and Blue (Smoke Sessions)
  2. Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
  3. Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin)
  4. John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
  5. Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
  6. Leon Lee Dosey, Mike Clark, Russell Malone – Cantaloupe Island (Jazz Avenue 1)
  7. Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
  8. Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
  9. Per Mollehoj, Kirk Knuffke, Thommy Anderson – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
  10. Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note)
  11. Clifford Lamb – Lamb Chop s (Weberworks)
  12. Tom Collier – Boomer Vibes Volume 1 (Summit)
  13. Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
  14. Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
  15. Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto)
  16. Trio Work – Dancing in the Dark (GreenGig Music)
  17. Peter Smith – Dollar Dreams (Real Magic)
  18. Dan Trucell – Fishin’ Again (OA2)
  19. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
  20. Angie Wells – Truth Be Told (Café Pacific)
  21. Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
  22. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
  23. Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
  24. Fred Hersch/esperanza spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
  25. Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
  26. Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
  27. Dave Stryker – Prime (StrikeZone)
  28. Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
  29. Gilbert Castellanos – Esperame En En Cielo (Z Note)
  30. Josh Lawrence – And That Too (Posi-Tone)
  31. Diego Rivera – Love and Peace (Posi-Tone)
  32. Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
  33. Enrico Pieranunzi Trio & Orchestra – Blues and Bach (Challenge)
  34. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
  35. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Uptown on Mardi Gras Day (Troubadour Jass)
  36. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
  37. Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
  38. Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
  39. Ben Wolfe – Unjust (Resident Arts)
  40. Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
