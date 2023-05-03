Night Train top 40 for April 2023
- Eric Reed – Black, Brown and Blue (Smoke Sessions)
- Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
- Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin)
- John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
- Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
- Leon Lee Dosey, Mike Clark, Russell Malone – Cantaloupe Island (Jazz Avenue 1)
- Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
- Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
- Per Mollehoj, Kirk Knuffke, Thommy Anderson – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
- Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note)
- Clifford Lamb – Lamb Chop s (Weberworks)
- Tom Collier – Boomer Vibes Volume 1 (Summit)
- Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
- Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
- Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto)
- Trio Work – Dancing in the Dark (GreenGig Music)
- Peter Smith – Dollar Dreams (Real Magic)
- Dan Trucell – Fishin’ Again (OA2)
- Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Angie Wells – Truth Be Told (Café Pacific)
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
- Fred Hersch/esperanza spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
- Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
- Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
- Dave Stryker – Prime (StrikeZone)
- Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
- Gilbert Castellanos – Esperame En En Cielo (Z Note)
- Josh Lawrence – And That Too (Posi-Tone)
- Diego Rivera – Love and Peace (Posi-Tone)
- Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
- Enrico Pieranunzi Trio & Orchestra – Blues and Bach (Challenge)
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
- Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Uptown on Mardi Gras Day (Troubadour Jass)
- Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
- Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
- Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
- Ben Wolfe – Unjust (Resident Arts)
- Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)