GV@Savannah, the Chieftains, Ralph Towner, World Sax & Jazz Oud

Monday January 26

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout January, Global Village has been looking back at the past year in world music and for this special edition of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, we look back at three of our favorite shows of 2025 – with legendary Indian percussionist Zakir Hussain, Portuguese Guitar player Marta Pereira da Costa, and pioneering Italian neo-folk band, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino.

Tuesday January 27

This time in the Global Village we highlight music from the Chieftains – and, in particular, some of their many cross-cultural collaborations. We’ll hear the legendary Irish group along with Joni Mitchell, Chavela Vargas, Alison Krauss, Carlos Nunez, and the Rolling Stones.

Wednesday January 28

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers Ralph Towner - the guitarist, composer and Oregon cofounder who passed away on January 18th. We’ll hear some of his classic compositions, music he did with the world chamber jazz ensemble Oregon, key duo projects with Gary Burton, John Abercrombie, Paolo Fresu and Gary Peacock, and a tribute from the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet.

Thursday January 29

This time in the Global Village we showcase global saxophonists inspired by jazz and jazz saxophonists who incorporated world influences in their work. Among the artists featured are global hitmaker Manu Dibango, Haitian compas pioneer Webert Sicot, and Ghanian highlife star Gyedu-Bley Ambolley from the world side, and two master jazz saxophonists – Pharoah Sanders and Ronnie Cuber – who brought African and Latin influences into their work.

Friday January 30

Global Village marks the birthday of Ahmed Abdul-Malik, one of the pioneers in introducing the oud into jazz. We’ll hear some of his world-flavored pieces this time in the show. We’ll also hear Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem who artfully blends jazz, Western and Arabic classical and other influences in his music. We wrap up the January Best of 2025 feature and preview February’s carnival hotspots feature with music from Big Chief Monk Beaudreaux and Antonio Adolfo’s recent “Carnaval” album.

