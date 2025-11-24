Global Village at Savannah, Contemporary Italy, Mongolia, Thanksgiving & Panama

Monday November 24

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout November, Global Village has been featuring music from Italy and our show this month features one of the finest traditional groups from that country, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino. Formed in 1975 and now celebrating its 50th anniversary and a second generation of musicians playing in the ensemble, CGS has played a key role in helping popularize pizzica music, the rhythmic, trance-inducing traditional style from southern Italy, and has delighting audiences around the world with their rousing performances.

Tuesday November 25

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the November Italy Feature, Global Village showcases music from contemporary bands and traditional and long-standing groups with recent recordings. We’ll hear music across many styles and regions of the country, including selections from Ra Da Spina, Senduki, Bonifica Emiliana Venata, Stefano Saletti, Zingarua, Afrodream and more.

Wednesday November 26

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Mongolia Republic Day, a national holiday in Mongolia, with a program devoted to both traditional and contemporary Mongolian music. We’ll hear selections from Mongolian groups Hani Union, Anda Union, and Hanggai; a musical tribute to Marco Polo; and multi-national groups with Mongolian artists and influences, including Equus, Mathias Duplessey & the Three Violins of the World, Violons Barbares, Mongolian-Persian ensemble Sedaa, the Buryati-Lithuanian group UDU, ukulele player Daniel Ho with the Grasslands Ensemble, and Mongolian singer Urna with the Polish group Kroke.

Thursday November 27

SPECIAL: Global Village has a feast in store for the holiday with songs about food on our musical menu. We’ve got Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens, Sweet Pumpkin, Hot Cross Buns with some Frim Fram Sauce and more – served up by such artists as Brave Combo, Cab Calloway, Little Richard, and Booker T. & the MGs.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Thanksgiving specials tonight.)

Friday November 28

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Panama’s Independence or National Day (marking the country’s independence from Spain in 1821) with traditional, soul, cumbia, and jazz-inspired music from Panamanian artists – including Danilo Perez, Papi Brandao, the Exciters, the Silvertones, Los Caballeros de Colon, and more.

