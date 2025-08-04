Toumani Diabate, Burkina Faso, Charlie Haden, Bassekou Kouyate & John Renbourn

Monday August 4

SPECIAL: Global Village kicks off a month-long feature celebrating kora legend Toumani Diabate with a program devoted to his music. We’ll hear his debut solo kora album, one of his final releases with the London Symphony Orchestra, and guest appearances he made with Malian guitar legend Ali Farka Toure, Ali’s son Vieux Farka Toure, the Songhai project with flamenco group Ketama and English folk rock bassist Danny Thompson, trombonist Roswell Rudd, singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, blues man Taj Mahal, and Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble.

Tuesday August 5

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Independence Day in Burkina Faso with a wide array of artists and styles from that West African nation. We’ll hear the popular singer Amadou Balake, one of the first African electric groups – Burkina Electric, rising star Kady Diarra, the Burkina-Mali duo Debademba, Farafina with ‘Fourth World’ creator Jon Hassell, and some funky ‘70s sounds from two great compilations – the Original Sound of Burkina Faso and Bambara Mystic Soul.

Wednesday August 6

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers Charlie Haden on his birthday with a tribute program that focuses on the world music side of his work. We’ll hear him with the Liberation Music Orchestra, Cuban pianist Gonazlo Rubalcaba, Greek guitarist Nana Simopoulos, Flamenco guitarist Tomatito, Portuguese Guitar master Carlos Paredes, and as part of an international trio with Brazilian guitarist Egberto Gismonti and Norwegian saxophonist Jan Garbarek.

Thursday August 7

SPECIAL: In this edition of the show, Global Village marks the birthday of acclaimed ngoni player Bassekou Kouyate. We’ll hear him as a leader, and as a special guest with Ali Farka Toure, Roswell Rudd, Oumou Sangare, Leni Stern, Taj Mahal, Regina Carter, and more.

Friday August 8

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of English folk guitar great John Renbourn, with solo and group music he did under his own name, with Pentangle, and with his bandmate in Pentangle, Bert Jansch.

